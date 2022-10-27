Waiver filed to move Porter County teen to adult court in fatal shooting

VALPARAISO — Porter County prosecutors have decided to go forward with a request to waive a 17-year-old Portage High School student to adult court to face charges stemming an Oct. 14 fatal shooting, it was announced late Thursday morning.

The waiver petition states, "It is in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community that the child stand trial as an adult."

The Shorewood Forest teen, who The Times is not naming as long as the case remains in juvenile court, is accused of committing reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, which would be felonies if committed by an adult, officials say.

Defense attorney Ken Elwood, who is representing the teen, said when contacted late Thursday morning, "I do not believe this is a case that should be waived to adult court."

"This is not in the best interest of the minor nor the public," he said. "What happened was a tragic accident. We will vigorously oppose this motion to waive."

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan on Monday scheduled a hearing in anticipation of the waiver request for Dec. 12.

News of the proposed waiver comes three days after Mulligan granted a request by the defense to allow the accused teen to leave the juvenile detention center and go on home detention while her case proceeds.

Porter County Juvenile Probation Officer Julie Jozwiak had opposed the girl's release to home detention, but Elwood argued his client was passing out regularly as a result of anxiety while locked up at the center. Elwood also said the evidence released so far seemed to indicate she had no intention of shooting Andrew Lenahan.

The accusations are that on Oct. 14, the teen pointed another person's handgun at the head of Lenahan and shot him, resulting in Lenahan's death, the petition reads.

Elwood said during a juvenile hearing Monday that a few men brought the handguns in question to a gathering in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township and set them out believing they were unloaded.

After others had pointed the guns at the teen and pulled the trigger, Lenahan handed her a gun and after hesitating at first, she pulled the trigger and shot him, Elwood said.

While one of the men claimed to have seen the girl chamber the gun, Elwood said that is unlikely because of the strength required. She had also been told the gun was not loaded, the attorney said.

The gun is described in the delinquency petition as a black Glock model 45 9 mm pistol.

Mulligan, who appeared to struggle with the question of whether the girl poses a threat to herself and others, ordered that she resume attending school, have no access to alcohol or weapons, undergo regular alcohol and drug testing, have no contact at home with friends, continue with mental health treatment, and either take the bus or be driven by her mother to school and school alone.

Andrew's mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia, told The Times last week that Andrew had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding.

"Anything he set his mind to, he did it," she said.

She said Andrew loved telling jokes, cooking, playing football and paintball, and was a hunter.

"He was an active kid," John Lenahan said of his son. "He enjoyed life."

Andrew leaves behind two siblings, Gavin, 19 and Irelyn, 13, the parents said.