Waiver form challenged in Portage murder case; police put on the spot

VALPARAISO — A failure by Portage police to video record the signing of a waiver-of-rights form by a then-16-year-old was among the concerns raised Thursday during a lengthy hearing aimed at tossing the young man's statement about his role in a local killing.
Portage police Detective Nicole Heuberger said she simply forgot to turn the recording device back on after leaving the accused, Shaun Thompson, alone with his parents for a period of "meaningful consultation" on the requested form.
She confirmed for Porter County Juvenile Court Prosecutor John Holmen that the recording device typically just stays on in adult cases.
Video recordings were captured of the signings of the same form by the others charged in the case — Roderick Silas, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 18, she said.
The trio from Gary are accused of murdering 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo on Nov. 19, 2019, during what police described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.
Defense attorney J. Michael Woods Thursday also challenged what he said was a discrepancy between the time Heuberger signed the form as a witness and what can be seen on video captured from inside the Portage Police Department on the night of Nov. 21, 2019.
"I probably got the time wrong," the detective said.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer took the motion under consideration.
"Thompson made various statements which the State intends to use in its case in chief at any trial of this cause," Woods wrote in his motion to suppress the evidence.
Police say the three defendants picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where then-16-year-old Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.
Also in the car were Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Brown, who was 17.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.
Silas pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the case in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Silas agrees, as part of the deal, to testify and otherwise cooperate with prosecutors against Thompson and Brown.
Brown is scheduled to appear March 23 before DeBoer, according to the court.