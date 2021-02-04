Waiver form challenged in Portage murder case; police put on the spot

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer took the motion under consideration.

"Thompson made various statements which the State intends to use in its case in chief at any trial of this cause," Woods wrote in his motion to suppress the evidence.

Police say the three defendants picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where then-16-year-old Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.

Also in the car were Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Brown, who was 17.

After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

Silas pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the case in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Silas agrees, as part of the deal, to testify and otherwise cooperate with prosecutors against Thompson and Brown.