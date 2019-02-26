LAPORTE — A 54-year-old Wanatah man has pleaded guilty to unemployment insurance fraud.
Patrick Devereaux was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to repay $11,941 for the benefits he fraudulently collected, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
A DWD employee used agency records to determine that Devereaux was working and receiving wages while claiming unemployment insurance benefits, according to the agency.
"DWD receives wage reports and new hire data from Hoosier employers documenting who is employed and receiving compensation," according to the agency. "The agency uses this information to ensure people are not collecting unemployment insurance benefits while working."
Indiana courts have ordered millions in restitution to be paid to the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund since 2013, according to the DWD.
"Combating fraud preserves employer-paid monies in the trust fund for those individuals whom are truly in need of unemployment insurance benefits," said Regina Ashley, DWD chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer.
Help combat unemployment insurance fraud and abuse by reporting it online at www.in.gov/dwd/fraud. There is no need to provide your name or any other identifying information in order to file a complaint.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
