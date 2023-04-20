It likely won't just be injuries caused by mishandled fireworks that keep Indiana emergency room personnel extra busy this Independence Day.

A new state law repealing Indiana's nearly four-decade prohibition on the manufacture, possession or use of throwing stars takes effect July 1.

Throwing stars are easily concealable, star-shaped, knife-like weapons with blades set at different angles that can disable a target when thrown at the eyes, face, hands or feet.

Records show a moral panic fueled by dramatic slayings using throwing stars in martial arts movies and television shows spurred Indiana lawmakers in 1985 to enact a seldom-enforced statewide ban of what they labeled at the time as "Chinese" throwing stars.

The new law repeals that prohibition and treats throwing stars the same as other types of knives recognized by Indiana, including the dagger, dirk, poniard, stiletto, switchblade knife and gravity knife.

Similar to those weapons, once the law takes effect, a throwing star still cannot be brought to a school, on a school bus or another student transport vehicle.

The penalty for a first offense is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. It escalates to a level 6 felony and up to two and a half years behind bars if another person is injured by an individual using a throwing star on school property.

The decision by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to legalize throwing stars follows similar action last year to eliminate a requirement that adults obtain a state permit prior to carrying a handgun in public, along with the 2013 repeal of Indiana's ban on switchblade knives.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 77 into law Thursday. Its effective date, like most new Indiana laws, is July 1, the first day of the new state budget year.

The plan was cosponsored by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago. It was approved 46-2 by the Indiana Senate and 90-6 in the House.

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, was the only Northwest Indiana legislator to vote against the new law.

