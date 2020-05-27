Wanted fugitive arrested with loaded handgun, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man wanted on a battery charge was arrested in an overnight traffic stop, police said.
Lanard D. Edwards, 23, of Michigan City, was additionally charged with possession of a firearm without a permit, court records said.
At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Hynek saw a car stopped on Grand Beach Road, just east of El Portal Drive in Michigan City. As the officer drove closer to the vehicle, he saw it was heading west on the road coming toward him.
The car then drove through a stop sign at Grand Beach Road and El Portal Drive and the officer initiated a traffic stop, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.
Hynek identified the driver as Edwards and found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun that Edwards did not have a permit for, police said.
He also found that Edwards was wanted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Court records from LaPorte Superior Court show that Edwards had a warrant issued in March on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Edwards also has an ongoing trial for a domestic battery charge filed against him in May 2019, according to court documents.
Edwards was taken to LaPorte County Jail where he is being held without bond.
