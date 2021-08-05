 Skip to main content
Wanted Hobart man to be extradited to Georgia after traffic stop
alert urgent

A 25-year-old Hobart man facing assault and weapons charges in Georgia was arrested by Indiana State Police after allegedly speeding past a trooper on U.S. 41 in Newton County Tuesday morning.

Christopher Trammell was booked into the Newton County Jail on suspicion of driving while suspended and he will be extradited to Georgia to face two charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, ISP said.

Trammell has nationwide extradition warrants out of Atlanta on both counts.

A trooper stopped Trammell after he observed a gold Toyota Corolla heading southbound on U.S. 41 going 77 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted north of Ind. 16, near Morocco, and Trammell was arrested once the warrants were discovered.

A loaded handgun and extended magazine were found in Trammell’s car.

Tags



Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

