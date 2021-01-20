Wanted, intoxicated driver nabbed after attempting to drag race with officer, police say

LAPORTE — A motorist, who was intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and wanted on two warrants, was arrested Wednesday after trying to get another driver to drag race not knowing he was a police officer, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Jonathon Krueger, 26, of LaPorte, faces misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, police said. He also was picked up on warrants alleging failure to appear, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

He is reportedly being held without bond at the LaPorte County Jail.

The arresting officer said he was traveling south on U.S. 35 approaching Kingsbury Avenue at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in heavy snowfall when a SUV entered the highway ahead of him and drove south in the outside lane.

The officer said he passed the vehicle and then the vehicle passed him and then reduced his speed until the officer caught up, police said. The other driver then began to rev up his engine, and the officer could hear the after-market exhaust with the windows in his vehicle up.