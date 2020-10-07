Wanted man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, records show

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he beat his pregnant girlfriend in April and again in June, after she had suffered a miscarriage.
Jesse M. Villarreal Jr. 33, is accused of causing injuries to the woman's face and ear April 27 and beating her with a metal tool June 14 at an East Chicago apartment.
The woman told police Villarreal had been drinking April 27 and became jealous because of how she had talked to one of his friends, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Villarreal began hitting her in the face and head, causing a tear in her ear drum, records allege.
The woman told police she began to feel dizzy and crawled to a bathroom to vomit. Villarreal gave her a bag when she needed to vomit again, and she fell asleep, records state.
Villarreal allowed her to leave in the morning, but told her to tell medical workers she had fallen, documents allege.
The woman told police a test April 2 confirmed she was pregnant, but that she began to suffer a miscarriage. She sought additional medical care in May because of the miscarriage, records show.
The woman said she arrived home June 14 and Villarreal became jealous about a friend request she received on Facebook, accusing her of cheating on him, records allege.
He began hitting her on her side, arms and ankle with a metal tool, and he allegedly punched her with his fist in the head twice. She later sought medical treatment, because of pain to her ribs, records state.
