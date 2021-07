Wanted man arrested during Schererville raid, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant after a SWAT team helped police execute a search warrant early Wednesday as part of a drug investigation, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Lovie J. Diggs, of Schererville, was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in a felony domestic battery case filed in January 2020, according to police and court records.

The Northwest Regional SWAT team helped Schererville police execute the search warrant about 6 a.m. in the 5400 block of Victoria Place, Wagner said.

Diggs was wanted on a warrant issued June 3 by Lake Superior Court Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic after he failed to show up for a court hearing, online records show. He posted a cash bond Wednesday and was released from the Lake County Jail.

The drug investigation was ongoing and additional charges were pending, Wagner said.

