Wanted man arrested for drunken driving, violating stay-at-home order, cops say

A wanted Michigan City man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving and violating the governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Wilbert Bureau Jr., 61, faces three counts of operating while intoxicated — including one that is a level felony 6 for having a prior OWI on his record. The other two OWI charges are class C misdemeanors, the sheriff's office said.

Wilbert also faces charges of violating Gov. Eric Holcomb's no-travel order during the coronavirus pandemic, a class B misdemeanor.

The office said LaPorte Sheriff's Deputy Austin Epple was eastbound on U.S. 20 west of the Ind. 2 interchange at 11:43 a.m. Sunday.

There, he saw a vehicle driving eastbound on U.S. 20 pass Epple's fully marked squad car at a speed above the posted limit, police said.

While traveling behind the vehicle, Epple checked his squad car computer to find the license plate was expired and the registered owner — Bureau — had a suspended driver's license, police said.

Epple initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 6500 East block of Ind. 2. It was then that Bureau was identified as the driver and that he was a wanted person by the sheriff's office, police said.