Wanted man nabbed with meth while being booked into jail, Region police say

Richard A. Baney

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police say a wanted man nabbed during a traffic stop was caught with with two bags of a white crystalline substance at the county jail.

Richard A. Baney, 63, of Trail Creek, was charged with a felony count of possessing methamphetamine in addition to his warrants, LaPorte County police Capt. Derek Allen said.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

County police said at 2:30 p.m. Thursday they met with a St. Joseph County officer to take possession of Baney, who had been identified as wanted during a traffic stop.

Baney was taken to the LaPorte County jail where he underwent a series of intake searches, Allen said. During one search, a jail officer found a bag containing a large amount of the crystalline material concealed in Baney's clothing near his foot.

"A second bag of a similar white crystalline substance was recovered from Baney's groin region," police said.

Baney remains housed in the county jail and is being held without bond.

