Wanted Portage sex offender nabbed on allegations of failing to register, police say
Joshua Shepherd

VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old Portage man, who has been sought since February on allegations of failing to register as a sex offender, was booked into the Porter County jail Saturday morning, records show.

Porter County police said the accused, Joshua Shepherd, had fled from a Portage house where he was staying while police were checking on him in February.

He reportedly traveled by bus to Florida where he had a job building pool barns, police said. Officers were unable to find him registered anywhere they checked, according to a report.

Shepherd is a sex offender with a lifetime registry requirement, police said. He was convicted in 2016 of two counts of attempted sexual battery on a person under the age of 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim under 12 years of age.

He transferred his registration to Indiana in January 2020 and was due to register again in January 2021, police said.

Shepherd had a pending case in February on allegations of failing to register in Porter County and failing to live at the address where he is registered, police said. His situation was complicated by an arrest in Georgia.

Porter County police said they last spoke with Shepherd Feb. 10 through a garage door at a Portage home where he was staying. Police later found shoe prints leading away from the residence and the lingering odor of marijuana.

