Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator, county police say
alert urgent

Rabecca Rudd

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police said they foiled plans Sunday night by a wanted woman, who apparently was just trying to chill.

Responding to a 911 hangup call from a home in the 2900 South block of U.S. 35, police said they arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. to learn a wanted person — Rabecca Rudd — was possibly inside.

Police said they found bedding materials made into a rope and extended out a window, but noticed it was tied to a lightly-weighted kitchen table.

Suspecting a ruse, police said they searched further in the house and found Rudd hiding inside a refrigerator.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody on three arrest warrants involving misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

She is being housed at the LaPorte County jail on $105 and $305 cash-only bonds.

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

