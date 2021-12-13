Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator, county police say

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police said they foiled plans Sunday night by a wanted woman, who apparently was just trying to chill.

Responding to a 911 hangup call from a home in the 2900 South block of U.S. 35, police said they arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. to learn a wanted person — Rabecca Rudd — was possibly inside.

Police said they found bedding materials made into a rope and extended out a window, but noticed it was tied to a lightly-weighted kitchen table.

Suspecting a ruse, police said they searched further in the house and found Rudd hiding inside a refrigerator.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody on three arrest warrants involving misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

She is being housed at the LaPorte County jail on $105 and $305 cash-only bonds.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.