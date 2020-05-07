Wanted woman leads authorities on chase twice, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — A woman wanted in Lake and St. Joseph counties led two pursuits through two counties, police said.

Asia L. Jeter, 35, of South Bend, was charged with resisting law enforcement, identity deception, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and reckless driving, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

At 12:58 a.m. Thursday LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies learned that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan had started the pursuit of a vehicle, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.

Initially authorities had tried to check on the vehicle’s occupants, but it fled from officers, sparking a chase. Berrien County police ended the chase on County Road 500 East on the north side of Galena Township.

Soon after, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Hynek saw the same vehicle driving south on County Road 500 East near County Road 700 North. Hynek tried to stop the vehicle, which led chase for a second time, Allen said.The pursuit continued through Rolling Prairie and then headed west on U.S. 20.

Officers deployed two sets of tire deflation devices near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Range Road. The vehicle hit the devices and slowed to a stop on U.S. 20, east of Wilhelm Road.