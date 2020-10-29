Wanted woman leads chase, crashes into woods, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A wanted LaPorte woman led a chase that crossed into Michigan before crashing into a wooded area, police said.
At 2:15 a.m. Thursday Michigan City police stopped a car for traffic violations at Vail and Holiday streets, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Derek Allen.
Police identified the driver as Lavidika S. Johnson, 34, and determined she was wanted for escape by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson then sped away from the stop, leading a chase on several Michigan City streets, Allen said. The chase progressed to U.S. 12 and police terminated the pursuit at the Indiana/Michigan state line at U.S. 12.
Shortly after, a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car driving south in the 9000 block of Ind. 39, in which the driver turned off her headlights. The officer tried to stop Johnson, however she fled a second time, police said.
The chase continued through LaPorte streets and then back to Ind. 39 going north to the Michigan state line. LaPorte County police pursued the car into Michigan on U.S. 12 and then circled back into Indiana, before Johnson made a U-turn to go back east onto U.S. 12 again, police said.
Johnson then drove her car off the roadway at U.S. 12 and Clay Street, crashing into wooded area. Police had to force open the driver’s side window to reach Johnson and she was taken into custody.
Berrien County sheriff’s police met with LaPorte sheriff’s police to take Johnson to the Berrien County Jail, where she remains. Currently, Michigan City and LaPorte County sheriff’s police are obtaining arrest warrants for Johnson and seeking extradition.
