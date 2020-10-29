Wanted woman leads chase, crashes into woods, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A wanted LaPorte woman led a chase that crossed into Michigan before crashing into a wooded area, police said.

At 2:15 a.m. Thursday Michigan City police stopped a car for traffic violations at Vail and Holiday streets, said LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Derek Allen.

Police identified the driver as Lavidika S. Johnson, 34, and determined she was wanted for escape by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson then sped away from the stop, leading a chase on several Michigan City streets, Allen said. The chase progressed to U.S. 12 and police terminated the pursuit at the Indiana/Michigan state line at U.S. 12.

Shortly after, a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car driving south in the 9000 block of Ind. 39, in which the driver turned off her headlights. The officer tried to stop Johnson, however she fled a second time, police said.

The chase continued through LaPorte streets and then back to Ind. 39 going north to the Michigan state line. LaPorte County police pursued the car into Michigan on U.S. 12 and then circled back into Indiana, before Johnson made a U-turn to go back east onto U.S. 12 again, police said.