WATCH NOW: 1 dead, 1 injured after man fires into crowd leaving funeral, police say

GARY — One person was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon when a man fired into a crowd of mourners leaving a funeral at Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church in Gary.

Police identified the fatal shooting victim as a 41-year-old man from Merrillville. He was found unresponsive outside the church and transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

While police were securing the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man from Gary inside the church with a gunshot wound.

He also was transported to Methodist Northlake and remains in stable condition, police said.

Police described the shooter as a light-skinned black man who fled on foot around 2:15 p.m. after shooting into the crowd outside the church in the 600 block of Rhode Island Street.

Officials did not immediately identify a motive for the shooting.

Following the incident, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince vowed "we will find whoever is responsible for this cowardly act and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."