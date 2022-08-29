WATCH NOW: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Region tire shop, police say

GARY — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday evening at a tire shop in the city's Glen Park section, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. for a report of an active shooter in the 1400 block of East Ridge Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A passerby reported seeing a man firing a gun into the Happy Way Tire Shop. The man fled west on Ridge Road in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Officers arrived at the business and found one man dead and another with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, Hamady said.

A large crowd gathered Monday night outside the tire shop and across the street near a gas station.

Officers shut down Ridge Road, and police vehicles lined the street in front of the tire shop. A Lake County coroner's van was parked in front of the shop, near an open bay door where a white sheet could be seen on the ground.

A man asked multiple police officers to stop people from taking video of the crime scene, and officers told some of those gathered across the street to back away. Only family members were permitted in the immediate area of the crime scene, an officer said.

Hamady said a description of the dark sedan was shared with other agencies in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daryl Gordon or Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.