WATCH NOW: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say

GARY — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon inside a gas station, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside the Citgo gas station 900 block of East Fifth Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers arrived to find the man on the floor inside the gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Gary police requested assistance from the Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit.
The coroner's office had not yet released the man's name.
Gary officers wrapped crime scene tape around the perimeter of the gas station, and about a dozen people gathered on a sidewalk along Rhode Island Street just west of the business.
At least one driver who pulled down an alley after finding the gas station closed expressed concern about violence in the city.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
PHOTOS: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Kyra Willis
Jonathan Thien
Kevin Rodriguez
Thomas Silaj
David Moore III
Arionn Parent
Christopher Philbin
Germon Jones
Nicole McGregor
Courtney Johnson
Jeff Henderson Jr.
Christopher Dukes
Michael Edwards Jr.
Jasmine Clayton
James Ballard
Dawn Burton
Tre'Vion Carlisle
Jeremy Asfall
Juan Aguero Jr.
Brian Suckey
Simona Trajceski
Andrew Stover
David Storey Jr.
Jason Sivak
Annette Roberts
Joseph McLeroy
Kewon Price
Jonathan Huemmer
Dontrell Henderson Jr.
Tamika Graves
Malik Gross
Jamey Goin
Antonio Collins
Brigida Fortoso Gomez Rodriguez
Missy Buhrmester
Geno Carta
Glorivette Bonilla
Benjamin Seramur
Vashon Sherman
Hannah Wagner
Jessica Whitlow
Santiago Reyes
Bradley Schulten
Kenneth Plucinski
Jonathan Popa
Alan Hughes
Jonathan Johnson
Melissa Johnston
Stafford Henderson
Vincent Banks
Nicole Bowersox
Francisco Flores
Stewart Foley IV
John Kryda
Kyle Hanaway
Derek Johnson
Favian Juarez
Jason Haddock
Ryan Dobos
Mary Granter
Charles Barber
Michael Warren
Jereyl Willis
Zeondre Shenault
Mark Stovall Jr.
Tasha Barnes
Eugene Golston
Charlene Sandoval
Lamarr Thompson
Dyron Wash
Edward Zurawski
Marcus Lucio
Angelee Luick
Gilbert Ortiz
Jesus Perez Jr.
Carmella Lawrence
James Gilliam
Orlando Guerra
Rondell Johnson
Joshua Bennett
Jonathan Bermingham
Veronica Quijano
Alantae Thornton
Armaun McKenzie
Robert McKenzie Jr.
Sharita Parks
Angelos Lujano
Jeffrey Lambert
Paris Larkin Jr.
Kemetka Leftridge
Deauntre Lester
Michael Kaufman
Cordarryl Jones
Olivia Justice
Pamela Jenkins Reynolds
Timothy Irvin
Nedal Hamed
Quinton Hicks
Cortney Dixon
Brian Agee
Paul Brown Jr.
David Buczek
Lamont Walls
Rickey Washington
Jessica Sanchez
Monique Smoot
Davion Torry
Anthony Kirkland
Amber Mackey
Daniel McGraw
Gerald Purkey
Marta Rodriguez
Nyia Hunter
Stacy Gorgas
Andrei Guta
Adam Garcia
Dustin Freely
Matthew Creekbaum
Saya Dhiman
Andrea Brown
Jason Clark
Anthony Bonner
Brian Stewart Jr.
Elijah Harris
Kenyata Williams
Shaquille Nailon
Ryan Scott
Kenshawn Anderson
Lamont Wilkerson Jr.
Robert Conner
Benjamin Terry
Davon Jones
Henry Meadows III
Adrian Duran
Amber Mazoch
Lindsey Delgado
Skarlet Cooper
Emanuel Barnes
Laquette Cain-Allison
Abel Moreno
Anthony Cooper
Erich Boone
Darion Key
Sarah Morden
Sommer Nicholson
Trenton Terry
David Freeborn
Clarion Phillips
Darnell Turner
Reginald Ryals
Mathew Demakas
Dwayne Fields
Kenneth Peterson
Emanuel England
Durell Rhymes
Samantha Cardenas
Hannah Kuckuck
Samuel Sledge
Rebecca White
Patrick Nuttall
Sammie Garrett Jr.
Scott Porta II
Leroy Williams
Jorie Fink
Takyra Cunningham
Denise Houldieson
Clark Smith
Lakethia Johnson
Lawrence Galia II
Cynthia Peach
Kristy Gibson-Miller
Jeremiah Parker
Maurice Farley
Aubrey Wilson
Ellery Williams
Victor Hernandez
Robert Hudson Jr.
John Davis
Ramon Jones
Maximilian Aldridge
Cameron Bush
Lorenzo Padilla
David Wilson
Tonya Negele
Julian Sanchez
Timothy Gorman Jr.
DeSean Goings
Bobby Hall
Keith Davis
Jack Hampton
Michael Voigt
Daveontay Clark
Mandi Powers
Gregory Jackson
Jermani Keys
Jamal Smith
Marshall Alfred
Arthur Stueber Jr.
Anthony Carns
Jefforey Winn
Douglas Ferguson
Benjarmin Jeffries
Devon Mitchell
Edward Norton
Tywann Wilkerson
Christopher Walden
Nicholas Nash
Jordan Greer
Torrey Allen Jr.
Sandra Rose
Lamont Murdaugh
Michael Seabrook
Marc McCollum
Gregory Cox
Maurice Farley