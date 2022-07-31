WATCH NOW: 1 dead after shooting inside gas station, police say

GARY — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon inside a gas station, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside the Citgo gas station 900 block of East Fifth Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived to find the man on the floor inside the gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Gary police requested assistance from the Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit.

The coroner's office had not yet released the man's name.

Gary officers wrapped crime scene tape around the perimeter of the gas station, and about a dozen people gathered on a sidewalk along Rhode Island Street just west of the business.

At least one driver who pulled down an alley after finding the gas station closed expressed concern about violence in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.