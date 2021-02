WATCH NOW: 1 dead at scene of I-80/94 crash, police say

LAKE STATION — One person was declared deceased at the scene of a wreck on Interstate 80/94 Thursday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 16, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The crash happened about a mile from the Ripley exit and involved a semi.

The driver of one of the passenger vehicles was declared dead at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if there were any other injuries.

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of family members. As of 9 p.m., some eastbound lanes were blocked but traffic was moving slowly through the open lane.

State troopers asked drivers to avoid the area if possible due to the traffic congestion.

