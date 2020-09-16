UPDATE: Alleged gunman identified in Valparaiso shootings; condition given on victims

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The man accused of shooting two others at a local apartment building early Wednesday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Scott, of Valparaiso, according to Valparaiso police.

Scott is being held at the Porter County Jail and faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.

"Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the ongoing investigation," police said.

Scott was not officially booked into the jail by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

The male shooting victim was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.

The female shooting victim was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.