WATCH NOW: 2 calls reporting believed 'shooter' at Lake Central High School prompted emergency response, official says

“They just want to be back in school and with their friends,” she said of both the pandemic and Wednesday morning’s events.

A group of parents and siblings of Lake Central students gathered earlier Wednesday on the other side of the fence separating the school from local businesses. These family members said their students texted them when the lockdown started.

All of their students, they said, knew the lockdown was not a drill.

One young woman said her sister is a freshman and texted her around 10 a.m. to tell her what was going on. But she was disappointed that the school didn’t communicate anything with the families until hours later.

She said she’d even like to see metal detectors or something to help protect against situations such as these.

Kids come to school to learn, she said, not to wonder “Am I going to go home today?”

The other parents echoed the disappointment that it took so long to get information from the school.