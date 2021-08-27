WATCH NOW: 2 students shot at Hammond Central High School, police say; suspects at large

HAMMOND — Two students were shot at Hammond Central High School, prompting police to swarm the school Friday. Police said the suspects, who are also students, remained at large.

At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hammond Central High School in the 5900 block of Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Two students were found outside the school with gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he witnessed the aftermath of the incident, which he said occurred outside the south end of the school along Highland Street.

He said two students were shot and suffered superficial wounds when a suspected shooter or shooters fired shots at a group of students.

One student was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, McDermott said.

Video surveillance cameras at both the school and nearby Hammond City Hall captured footage of the suspects, McDermott said.

“We were able to get positive ID on the shooters within minutes,” McDermott told The Times. “We like our chances in catching them.”