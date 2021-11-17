WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after fleeing into mall during pursuit, police say

HOBART — Police took three men into custody Wednesday after officers chased a maroon SUV into the Southlake Mall parking lot and four people ran from the vehicle into the JC Penney store, an official said.

A Hobart detective was reviewing surveillance images from inside the mall to determine if a fourth man, who was arrested for violating a no-trespass order for the mall, was the fourth person involved in the pursuit, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, all of Gary, were being held on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, he said.

A Hobart police detective first spotted the maroon Chevrolet Equinox about 12:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Mississippi Street as it was speeding south and weaving in and out of traffic, Gonzales said.

The detective, who was in an unmarked police car, turned around but wasn't able to catch up and subsequently radioed a description of the Equinox to dispatch.

A short time later, Hobart officers near U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street saw the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver by activating their emergency lights and siren.

The driver accelerated west on U.S. 30, made a U-turn near Rhode Island Street and sped back east on U.S. 30, Gonzales said.