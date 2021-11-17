WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after fleeing into mall during pursuit, police say

HOBART — Police took three men into custody Wednesday after officers chased a maroon SUV into the Southlake Mall parking lot and four people ran from the vehicle into the JC Penney store, an official said.
A Hobart detective was reviewing surveillance images from inside the mall to determine if a fourth man, who was arrested for violating a no-trespass order for the mall, was the fourth person involved in the pursuit, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
The three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, all of Gary, were being held on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, he said.
A Hobart police detective first spotted the maroon Chevrolet Equinox about 12:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Mississippi Street as it was speeding south and weaving in and out of traffic, Gonzales said.
The detective, who was in an unmarked police car, turned around but wasn't able to catch up and subsequently radioed a description of the Equinox to dispatch.
A short time later, Hobart officers near U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street saw the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver by activating their emergency lights and siren.
The driver accelerated west on U.S. 30, made a U-turn near Rhode Island Street and sped back east on U.S. 30, Gonzales said.
The Equinox entered the Southlake Mall area and came to a stop in a parking lot outside the north entrance to JC Penney, where four people got out and ran into the store, police said.
Police chased the men on foot and took three into custody after receiving information from patrons inside the mall about the direction they ran, Gonzales said.
One of the three arrested was the registered owner of the Equinox, he said.
A tow truck could be seen removing the Equinox from the parking lot about 1:45 p.m.
Police said the mall was not shut down during the foot pursuit inside.
Some customers outside the mall said they'd been turned away by police, but officers began leaving the scene about 1:30 p.m. and appeared to be allowing patrons to enter and exit buildings.
Merrillville, Crown Point and Lake County sheriff's police assisted Hobart officers during the incident, Gonzales said.