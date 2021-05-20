WATCH NOW: 4 Gary officers look to the future after earning degrees from IUN

Back in Gary, he got a job at a factory, but it closed. He was between jobs and had young kids when his brother brought him an application for the Gary Police Department and insisted he turn it in, he said.

"Once I got here, I loved every minute of it," said Tatum, who currently oversees the department's Juvenile Division. "I just wanted to give back."

When he first started, officers would go out and walk the neighborhoods and residents would offer up barbecue and lemonade, he said.

"Things have changed," he said. "The offenders are younger. Those people who could make a better life for themselves moved."

Gary is now a predominately poor community, which makes giving back even more important, he said.

Tatum decided to go back to school after a serious health issue in December 2015, which required him to reduce his work hours.

"Basically, the doctor was like, 'You're not 20 anymore. You can't stay up all night,'" he said. "I had to cut back on work. I was working constantly. I was overeating. It harmed by body."

Since he couldn't work in the evenings, he decided to start attending IUN, he said. He also expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement of his professors.