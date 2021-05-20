WATCH NOW: 4 Gary officers look to the future after earning degrees from IUN

GARY — Giving back to their community.
That's what policing is all about for four Gary officers, who recently earned their degrees from Indiana University Northwest.
Cmdr. Timothy Tatum, Lt. Derrick Cannon, Lt. Dawn Westerfield and Cpl. Tamara Hall each were born and raised in the Gary area.
They each became police officers to help others, but they helped themselves by earning their college degrees, they said.
"It's a great feeling," said Hall, a patrol officer and role model for her 7-year-old son.
Source of positivity
At 34, Hall is the same age her mother was when her mother graduated from IUN, she said.
"I'll never forget it," she said. "It's very important for him to be able to see that. You can do whatever you put your mind to. Just get out there and do it."
Hall earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice in December and plans to start working toward her master's degree.
There were days when she arrived to class in full uniform and a half-hour late because she had to stay over at work securing a homicide scene, she said.
Her professors understood the challenges she faced and worked to ensure she succeeded.
"Going to school, it actually took the focus off the negativity," said Hall, who has nearly 10 years on the department. "It helped me to feel better that I'm learning something positive.
"Because you have those days. It does get dark, because you've been doing this for so long. We're always dealing with people at their worst, not at their best. And sometimes we don't know it affects us."
Caretaker role
Cannon, who is currently assigned to a federal task force, said all police officers are caretakers.
"So, if you want to take care of somebody, it's better to get more information, more training and more education," he said.
IUN offers all that and more, he said.
"There was always some experiment, project, research paper or class group project that had Gary at its core," Cannon said.
The university's staff wants to see students succeed and teaches real-world scenarios, he said.
Cannon started as an auxiliary police officer in 1999 and joined the department full time in 2002. He's a graduate of the Northwest University School of Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.
Cannon earned his bachelor's degree in management from IUN's School of Public and Environmental Affairs in 2017 and his master's degree in criminal justice this year.
"It's good to be a product of Gary," he said. "You kind of learn the culture. It's taken me a long way."
Balancing act
Westerfield, a mother of four, went back to school when her daughters were in high school.
"I went back to make sure I could finish this for myself and to show them if they put themselves on a track to do something, they can accomplish it," she said.
There were nights when schoolwork was the last thing she wanted to do, she said.
"But you do it. You stay up late. You get up early," she said.
Most police officers work more than one job. Balancing work and family responsibilities with schoolwork can be taxing, she said.
"But, if you can get through that, there's not a lot you can't get through," she said. "You have to push yourself."
Westerfield earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice, with a concentration in sociology, in December.
Younger offenders
Tatum served four years as an active reservist with the U.S. Marines and was at O'Hare International Airport waiting to deploy to the Gulf War in the early 1990s when he was sent home because the conflict essentially ended, he said.
Back in Gary, he got a job at a factory, but it closed. He was between jobs and had young kids when his brother brought him an application for the Gary Police Department and insisted he turn it in, he said.
"Once I got here, I loved every minute of it," said Tatum, who currently oversees the department's Juvenile Division. "I just wanted to give back."
When he first started, officers would go out and walk the neighborhoods and residents would offer up barbecue and lemonade, he said.
"Things have changed," he said. "The offenders are younger. Those people who could make a better life for themselves moved."
Gary is now a predominately poor community, which makes giving back even more important, he said.
Tatum decided to go back to school after a serious health issue in December 2015, which required him to reduce his work hours.
"Basically, the doctor was like, 'You're not 20 anymore. You can't stay up all night,'" he said. "I had to cut back on work. I was working constantly. I was overeating. It harmed by body."
Since he couldn't work in the evenings, he decided to start attending IUN, he said. He also expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement of his professors.
He earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice in December 2019 and is currently working toward his master's degree, with plans to graduate in May 2022.
Building bridges
Tatum said he's applied for leadership positions at other departments and hopes to one day serve in an administrative role.
"You just try to make those you lead better people, so that when you're gone, they will be the kinds of leaders that can lead," he said.
There are days when he feels he doesn't have enough tools in his toolbox to fix the world's problems, but he continues to do what he can for his community.
"I have everything I need in life, so I'll take my blessings for the day and give them to somebody else," he said. "I'm going to try to build a bridge to somebody else."
Diversity classes at IUN made building those types of bridges easier, the officers said.
Gary is full of different cultures and groups, Hall said. Understanding what makes them different helps her when responding to calls, she said.
"I'm listening to everyone. I'm trying to get an understanding of what caused this to happen," she said.
Even if police don't have a particular bias, it helps to understand social injustices and cultural differences, such as the challenges transgender residents face while transitioning or the tendency among certain cultures to speak loudly, Westerfield said.
Being able to more quickly get to the root of why someone is upset with police helps officers to more clearly explain what they can do for residents and offer advice on how to resolve a problem, she said.
Police reform
Cannon said the university's diversity classes are rooted in research, which puts everyone on a common plane and helps cut down on internal biases.
Police are members of the community, too, he said.
"We are people taken from the public," he said. "We're no different than anyone else. There's fathers and mothers here. Uncles and aunties here. Daughters and sons here."
Tatum said the answer to calls for police reform sweeping the nation is better hiring practices.
"The way it's structured now, anybody could become a police officer," he said.
Applicants must pass a series of tests, but if there's nothing in their background that says they're a bad person, they can still make it through the hiring process.
"What we need is better hiring practices," he said, "to know who people are before they put on the uniform."