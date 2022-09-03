WATCH NOW: 5 passenger vehicles, 1 motorcycle involved in massive Ridge Road wreck

GARY — Five passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a wreck about 6 p.m. Saturday on West Ridge Road at Clark Road that left debris strewn across a long stretch of blacktop.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his agency was handling the massive wreck. Gary Police Department vehicles were on the scene along with Lake County Sheriff's Department personnel.
At least two ambulances also responded to the crash.
Debris and wrecked vehicles covered the roadway from Ridge to the east edge of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Cemetery.
Gary resident Traci Rich said she heard the crash from her nearby home and went outside to witness the aftermath.
"I heard him go by, 70, 80 (mph)," Rich said.
"All you hear when he passed up was, bing, bing, bing, boom," she said.
Rich said she watched as a woman was loaded into an ambulance and driven away.
"I saw him take the lady who was having the seizure," she said.
Rich also said speeders are a constant problem in that area of Ridge Road.
"It's crazy living here," she said.
"They try to make the light," she said. "Half of them are Illinois drivers getting off (Interstate) 80/94. At night you see them go flying by."
Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
