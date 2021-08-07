WATCH NOW: 66-year-old woman dead after car drives through house; 3 injured, police say

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the woman who died after a vehicle barreled through a home late Friday, injuring three others.

Jacqueline Laws, 66, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Laws died from blunt force trauma and her manner of death was ruled an accident, the reports said.

The home was occupied by three people when the vehicle drove through it, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

First responders were called at 8:38 p.m. to the 2700 block of 25th Avenue in Gary.

Gary firefighters, police and EMS staff converged at the scene, where a GMC vehicle had left the roadway and drove through a two-story house.

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited through the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. Exterior and interior damage was visible, with a trail of debris leading to the crashed vehicle.

The vehicle also struck a gas meter, causing a fire.

The woman who was struck while inside the home died at the scene, Hamady said.