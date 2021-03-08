WATCH NOW: 7-month-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive, police say

GARY — Police responding to the 5100 block of Georgia Street on Monday morning discovered an unresponsive male infant, who was later pronounced dead.

Upon arrival, officers tried to resuscitate the child, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Gary medics arrived and took over care of the child while transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the child as 7-month-old Darius Whitley. The manner and cause of death were listed as pending.

No further details were released.

