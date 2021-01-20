WATCH NOW: Alleged bank robbers arrested in Porter County after high speed chase, police say

The pair allegedly robbed the DeMotte bank at gunpoint, which turned out to be realistic-looking air soft weapons, he said.

At 11:59 a.m. officers were called to a reported robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Halleck Street in DeMotte, Musch said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash traveling north on Halleck Street. Officers alerted other agencies of the robbery and provided a description of the fleeing vehicle, and a Hebron officer located it shortly after on Ind. 2.

Charges related to the bank robbery are being pursued by DeMotte police and the FBI is also investigating the case.

The man and woman were being held at Jasper County Jail and the vehicle has been collected as evidence with search warrants of its contents pending.

There were no customers at the bank during the robbery and no employees were injured, DeMotte police said.

Noel said his department is seeking a felony count in Porter County of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The Fifth Third Bank at 9805 Wicker Ave. in St. John was robbed shortly after noon on Tuesday by a man who walked in and took an undetermined about of money, police there had said.