WATCH NOW: Alleged bank robbers arrested in Porter County after high speed chase, police say

HEBRON — A Region man and woman are in custody after allegedly robbing the Fifth Third Bank in DeMotte late Wednesday morning and leading police on a high speed chase that ended with them wrecking their vehicle while going the wrong way through the roundabout on Ind. 2 just north of Hebron, police said.
The suspects, a 29-year-old Gary man and 28-year-old Gary woman, were arrested and charges including bank robbery are pending as the FBI continues its investigation, said DeMotte Assistant Police Chief Steve Musch.
Hebron police received a call around noon that a silver Buick passenger vehicle may be headed their way on northbound U.S. 231 following the robbery, Chief Joshua Noel said.
Noel said he and another officer just pulled out from the police department when they spotted the speeding vehicle in question now traveling north on Ind. 2, he said. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued north where officers with the Porter County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit.
The vehicle dodged stop sticks that had been placed in the road and attempted to avoid more by going the wrong direction in the roundabout at County Road 100 South, Noel said. The fleeing vehicle struck a concrete median and became disabled allowing officers to take the male driver and female passenger into custody at gunpoint.
The pair allegedly robbed the DeMotte bank at gunpoint, which turned out to be realistic-looking air soft weapons, he said.
At 11:59 a.m. officers were called to a reported robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Halleck Street in DeMotte, Musch said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash traveling north on Halleck Street. Officers alerted other agencies of the robbery and provided a description of the fleeing vehicle, and a Hebron officer located it shortly after on Ind. 2.
Charges related to the bank robbery are being pursued by DeMotte police and the FBI is also investigating the case.
The man and woman were being held at Jasper County Jail and the vehicle has been collected as evidence with search warrants of its contents pending.
There were no customers at the bank during the robbery and no employees were injured, DeMotte police said.
Noel said his department is seeking a felony count in Porter County of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
The Fifth Third Bank at 9805 Wicker Ave. in St. John was robbed shortly after noon on Tuesday by a man who walked in and took an undetermined about of money, police there had said.
The man displayed a gun, but it was not drawn or pointed at the teller, St. John police said. The man fled in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries in either Tuesday's robbery or Wednesday's robbery and chase, police said.
DeMotte police could not comment on whether the two robberies might be related.
Times reporter Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.