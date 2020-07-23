WATCH NOW: Amazon driver victim of confinement, charges should be filed, attorney says

She told the Times he put his hand on her door and demanded her driver's license, so she asked if he was a police officer. She said she called a dispatcher with her employer, Amazon, who advised her to call police.

Murphy told The Times she felt threatened by the man, so she called 911 emergency dispatch.

Body camera footage of a police response to the incident reviewed by The Times shows Lake County Sheriff's Officer John Marshall arrive to speak with Murphy and the suspect.

Once on the scene, he ordered Murphy to stay in her vehicle, separating the two involved parties to avoid any arguments between them, police records state.

The man told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety. So he blocked her in with his truck, he told police.

Citizen complaint

Murphy followed up by filing a citizen's complaint the following Monday with the sheriff's department.

She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.