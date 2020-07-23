WATCH NOW: Amazon driver victim of confinement, charges should be filed, attorney says

CROWN POINT — Six weeks after a Lowell man allegedly held an Amazon delivery driver against her will in his driveway, criminal charges still haven't been filed.
An attorney for the delivery driver is publicly asking why, even though police investigating the matter have said criminal confinement charges are warranted.
Attorney and former Lake County sheriff, Roy Dominguez, is representing the female Amazon delivery driver, who police have said was confined from leaving a man's Lowell driveway June 12 because the man reportedly thought the delivery driver had been driving recklessly.
Dominguez, who submitted a letter this week demanding action in the case to Lake County prosecutors, said his client, Deja Murphy, of Merrillville, is black, about 110 pounds, while the male in the case is white and about double the victim's weight.
"It is inconceivable that a white male can confine a black female and nothing happens. In fact, it shouldn't happen to anyone regardless of color," Dominguez penned in a letter this week to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.
Since the June 12 incident outside the alleged suspect's home in Lowell, Dominguez said his client has yet to see justice, and Dominguez blames the county sheriff's office over its handling of the case.
Dominguez said Murphy met with a Lake County Sheriff's detective about three weeks ago to provide a more thorough, recorded statement as part of the investigation into the matter, some of which was captured on police body camera when officers responded to the incident.
Dominguez said the alleged perpetrator declined to provide a statement and instead hired an attorney, William Enslen, who declined comment Thursday morning.
The sheriff's department had, at one time, presented case documents to the prosecutor's intake office, but no charges have been filed, officials confirmed. An investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff's department is working with the prosecutor's office on the case, officials confirmed.
Roles reversed?
Dominguez said the lack of action in the case prompted him to pen a letter to the prosecutor's office, asking that the matter be referred to the Indiana State Police for further investigation.
He also requested that the case be referred to the FBI's Merrillville office for an investigation into the sheriff's department over systematic racism claims.
"Had the role been reversed, had a black guy done that to a white female, there's no telling what would have happened to him," Dominguez said.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez vehemently dismissed Dominguez's claims Thursday.
"The claim of systematic racism is unfounded, uncalled for, and it's a smear against the dedicated staff of men and women of the sheriff's department," Martinez said.
Martinez has appointed a number of minorities to deputy command posts since taking over two and a half years ago, and his officers take every case, regardless of the victim's race, seriously, he said.
After Murphy was interviewed by the sheriff's detective, Dominguez claims the detective reassured him he would take the case to the prosecutor's office for a consideration of charges.
But when Dominguez checked in on multiple occasions, and as recently as Tuesday, Dominguez told The Times, the prosecutor's office had yet to receive the updated case files that include his client's formal statement, he said.
"I called him today," Dominguez said Tuesday. "It's still on his desk."
911 call
The 49-year-old suspect — whose identity is being withheld pending formal charges — allegedly confronted Murphy June 12 because he believed she was speeding along his half-mile-long gravel driveway, according to a Lake County sheriff's report.
Murphy, dressed in her Amazon attire at the time, said the man blocked her from exiting the long driveway and came up to her delivery truck, tried to open her door and started yelling at her for speeding past his house.
She told the Times he put his hand on her door and demanded her driver's license, so she asked if he was a police officer. She said she called a dispatcher with her employer, Amazon, who advised her to call police.
Murphy told The Times she felt threatened by the man, so she called 911 emergency dispatch.
Body camera footage of a police response to the incident reviewed by The Times shows Lake County Sheriff's Officer John Marshall arrive to speak with Murphy and the suspect.
Once on the scene, he ordered Murphy to stay in her vehicle, separating the two involved parties to avoid any arguments between them, police records state.
The man told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety. So he blocked her in with his truck, he told police.
Citizen complaint
Murphy followed up by filing a citizen's complaint the following Monday with the sheriff's department.
She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.
She has retained Dominguez as an attorney, who has questioned if his client's case and complaint weren't taken seriously because she is black.
A review of the body cam video shows the officer firmly warning the man never to confine someone like that again, even in cases in which speeding occurs on his private property.
"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning the man, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Times. "If you have a problem (with speeding in your driveway), call Amazon."
Murphy and Dominguez said the officer should have arrested the man immediately.
Lake County Sheriff's Department attorney John Kopack said an internal investigation determined Murphy's claims against the officer were unfounded.
"What the woman claims and what the body cam shows are totally two different things," Sheriff Martinez said. "We feel, based on what we've seen, that officer did his job ..."
