WATCH NOW: Ambushed, wounded officer talks about day he fought for his life

GARY — Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas has seen a lot of evil during his career, but he'll never let that stop him from fighting for the good of Gary.

The 32-year Gary Police Department veteran lost about half of the blood in his body after he was ambushed during a traffic stop Feb. 7 and found himself in a fight for his life.

He said Tuesday he owed his life to Officer Donald Briggs, who used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Fazekas' bleeding; Officer Daniel Gutierrez, who redirected the attention of the man shooting at Fazekas by engaging him; and Officers Larry Walker and Luis Collazo, who drove Fazekas to the hospital.

Fazekas, who made plans in January to retire in three years, underwent surgery Feb. 8 and was released two days later from the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The longtime detective wore his left arm in a sling during an interview Tuesday in his office.

Doctors told him he won't be able to return to work for four to six months, but he'll be back as soon as possible, he said.

He'll continue with the detective work he's done for 27 years and take overtime shifts in patrol, he said.

"That's how I'm going to end my career. Like nothing happened," he said. "This is about — I don't know if I want to use the term, because it sounds so righteous — but, good versus evil. And good prevails."

Fazekas said he was grateful for the support of the community and the medical treatment he received at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus and University of Chicago Medical Center.

'It was fight time'

The day Fazekas was shot started out slow, so he went out about midday to run an errand, he said.

On his way back to the station, he noticed a male driver on Fourth Avenue go from the far left lane to the far right lane and nearly hit a woman walking.

"Thank God she was looking back," he said. "She literally had to dive like Superman out of his way."

Fazekas stopped the driver in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Lake County prosecutors last week charged Kameron T. Cooks, 22, of Gary's Aetna section, with attempted murder and several other counts in connection with Fazekas' shooting. A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Friday.

Fazekas said the first shot went by his head, and he thought, "Oh, damn," and ducked down in his car. Under fire and trapped in the vehicle, Fazekas' fight or flight response kicked in.

"It was fight time," he said. "It was time to stand up and be a warrior."

Fazekas declined to discuss the shootout because of the pending case against Cooks, but court records allege Cooks fired at least 45 rounds from two different guns at the detective. One of the guns had been fitted with a switch that made it function as a fully automatic weapon, documents showed.

Fazekas was shot twice in the shoulder, and his police car was struck by 21 bullets. Investigators recovered six spent shell casings from Fazekas' handgun at the scene, records state.

When Gutierrez arrived and engaged the man, Fazekas initially tried to stay in the fight, he said.

He raised his arm up, but "it went three ways" and he saw a "waterfall of blood" running down the front of his left pant leg to his shoe.

"That's when I started to realize I was in bad shape," he said.

All he could think about was his wife, his family and his fellow officers, he said.

"I never thought, 'Oh, I don't want to die. Please save me,'" Fazekas said. "I thought, 'What are my wife and kids going to do?' I got two boys, you know? They're grown, and I got granddaughters, and then I got the Police Department family here."

Officers never forgot those they've left behind, he said.

During Fazekas' career, Gary police have lost Officer Dorian Rorex, Cpl. Louis Donald Jr., Patrolman Benjamin "BJ" Wilcher Jr. and Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield, he said.

"I didn't want to be No. 5, not because I'm selfish, but because when you go through that, when you have a work family like we do, it never leaves you," he said.

'We're going to make it'

Fazekas said he looked up, saw Methodist Hospitals and resolved to jog there.

"I got that mentality in my mind — 'we're going to make it' — and then here comes Officer Briggs," he said.

Fazekas told Briggs he needed a tourniquet, so Briggs ripped off Fazekas' jacket and belt and used the belt as a tourniquet. The blood stopped flowing, he said.

Later, a doctor at Methodist told Fazekas and his wife Briggs saved his life, he said.

He wasn't out of the fight for long.

When an ER doctor turned to two nurses and said, "Get all the blood you can," Fazekas felt scared, he said.

The doctor was "barking orders" like "a drill sergeant," and Fazekas kept asking if the blood had come, he said.

"He's laughing. He's like, 'I got you,'" Fazekas said.

About 10 minutes after medical staff began blood transfusions at two different sites, Fazekas "started perking up." He also identified Cooks as the suspected shooter after Cooks was taken into custody, he said.

When his wife of 26 years came in and saw him covered in blood, she became upset.

"She said, 'I can't do this,' and I said, 'Oh, yes, you can. Get over here,'" he said.

She never left his side after that and went home Thursday in the same clothes she arrived in Monday.

If Fazekas could ask Cooks one question, it would be, "Why?" he said.

"Why? Why all this trouble?" Fazekas said. "It's the one that's going to bother me till I walk out, and maybe I'll never get an answer on that."

Fazekas was involved in a gun battle one other time during his career, he said.

On June 22, 1996, he responded to a report of shots fired and arrived to find a woman clutching two children as a man opened fire on her. Fazekas yelled at the man, and they began shooting at each other.

Fazekas suffered a graze wound to his arm, and he shot the man in the head. The man survived and was sentenced to prison time, he said.

Gary can be a "rough and tumble place," but it's full of good people, Fazekas said.

When he was shot last week, residents came out of their houses and helped other officers. They turned over doorbell camera videos, talked to investigators and said what they'd seen.

Looking back on his career, he wouldn't change a thing.

Fazekas said he was going to college with plans to be a physical therapist when his friend Jack Arnold, who retired from the department several years ago as a lieutenant, talked him into applying to be a police officer.

He joined the department in December 1989 and quickly realized officers often filled other roles, including medic, counselor and parental adviser.

Fazekas has investigated more than 2,000 homicides and shootings during his career.

He's seen a lot of evil, but he gives everyone a fair shake and remains an optimist.

"Doing this job, sometimes you deal with bad people for eight hours and then sometimes you don't, and you get to meet good people," Fazekas said. "I'm going to give people the benefit of the doubt."

When asked about the increasing number of high-powered guns and guns altered to function as fully automatic on the streets, Fazekas said Americans have a right to defend themselves.

"I'm going to walk a fine line here ... but I think it's a solid line," he said.

People don't realize that when they dial 911, they're at the mercy of law enforcement's call volume. Officers may not always be able to respond immediately because they're already dealing with some other serious call, he said.

Three, five and even 10 minutes can be a long time to wait for help when someone's life is in danger, he said.

"Every American citizen, if they want a weapon for the right reasons, then have it," he said. "Now, where we need to get strong is, if you are one of the bad people that get a weapon for the wrong reasons, we need to put you away."

'Let's roll'

The public's view of police has changed since former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, but communities need police to fight crime, he said.

"If you think every cop is Derek Chauvin, then I'm a failure because for 32 years, I've never done that to anybody," Fazekas said.

The detective said he had a friend who often told their kids, "You don't know what kind of person you are until adversity hits."

He worries about younger officers who may not fully understand that.

"You never stop the fight. You stay in the fight, no matter what happens," he said. "Even for civilians. Look at Virginia Tech."

In 2007, a student killed 32 people and himself during a shooting spree on the campus of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Fazekas said he was shocked to learn some of the students sat at their desks and were shot without ever fighting back.

"You control your own destiny. Don't be the victim," he said. "If the outcome is bad and you lose, you lose fighting."

He also thinks about United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to stop the plane's hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001.

The wife of one of the passengers later said the last thing she heard her husband say was, "Let's roll."

"So we always got to keep rolling," Fazekas said. "Let's roll."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.