WATCH NOW: Animals rescued from fire at Carmelite Home; none injured

"We didn't think it was real or anything serious until we started seeing the fire," Perez said. "We don't know what happened. We don't have an idea of what really provoked the fire."

Birds and the home's certified therapy dog, Angel, also were rescued.

Carmelite Home Director Tom Lemke said the community response in wake of the fire has been "very quick, very generous and very helpful."

"What's most important is that all the children are safe. All the staff are safe. All the children are safe," Lemke said. "Because we have an additional building on campus, we're able to relocate the children and meet all of their needs. ... We just ask for people's prayers for the Carmelite sisters and for the children."

North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, along with East Chicago Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, were at the Carmelite Home Sunday and promised to help in anyway they could.

The pair helped secure food, clothing, vouchers and 15 cots for the home, and pledged to finding accommodations for any sisters in need of a place to stay.

Santos noted Red Cross had also been called.

St. Catherine Hospital, along with other Lake County officials, also reached out to help, staff said.