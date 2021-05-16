WATCH NOW: Animals rescued from fire at Carmelite Home

EAST CHICAGO — Firefighters were working to extinguish a large blaze at the 108-year-old St. Joseph's Carmelite Home on Sunday afternoon.
Smoke was pouring from the building shortly before 3:30 p.m. Crews from East Chicago and Hammond were spraying water on the roof in an attempt to douse the fire.
The road the Carmelite Home sits on, Grasselli Street, was blocked off as crews fought the blaze.
It's not immediately clear what caused the fire, but an employee for the Carmelite Home told The Times at one point, flames reached at least 30 feet high and "were roaring."
Sister Maria Perez told The Times the building caught fire around noon, and no one was injured. The home cares for children from infants to 18 years old.
"It's devastating," Perez said through tears. "But thank God all of the children are completely safe. We got them just like that," she said, snapping her fingers.
"We've never had this problem before ever, ever. I couldn't believe it myself that the home was on fire. It was just devastating to see the flames all over the place."
Perez said the home is "very grateful," to the East Chicago, Gary and Hammond fire departments for responding to the blaze.
At first, Perez said she and others didn't think the fire was real, and thought someone cooking in the kitchen caused smoke, until they saw it for themselves.
"We didn't think it was real or anything serious until we started seeing the fire," Perez said. "We don't know what happened. We don't have an idea of what really provoked the fire."
Birds and the home's certified therapy dog, Angel, also were rescued.
Carmelite Home Director Tom Lemke said the community response in wake of the fire has been "very quick, very generous and very helpful."
"What's most important is that all the children are safe. All the staff are safe. All the children are safe," Lemke said. "Because we have an additional building on campus, we're able to relocate the children and meet all of their needs. ... We just ask for people's prayers for the Carmelite sisters and for the children."
North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, along with East Chicago Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, were at the Carmelite Home Sunday and promised to help in anyway they could.
The pair helped secure food, clothing, vouchers and 15 cots for the home, and pledged to finding accommodations for any sisters in need of a place to stay.
Santos noted Red Cross had also been called.
St. Catherine Hospital, along with other Lake County officials, also reached out to help, staff said.
Dee Young, fundraising and administrative coordinator for the Carmelite Home, said it's unclear how much was damaged in the fire, but she anticipates the building will have smoke and water damage.
"Our kitchen is completely destroyed at this point. So the main kitchen that we completely upgraded is completely destroyed now, I would imagine, from the fire," Young said, noting she is sure the main kitchen, housed in the basement, is destroyed, as the roof above it collapsed.
Young said the part of the building that caught fire included rooms where children and sisters live, the chapel, the kitchen and the nurse's office.
In wake of the fire, Young said the Carmelite Home is in need of Visa gift cards to help purchase food, clothing and shoes for the dozens of children who live in the home.
"That would be the best thing for us," she said.
Those interested in donating can contact Young at dyoung.carmelite@gmail.com, or drop off donations at the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center along East 149th Street in East Chicago.
Times night editor Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.