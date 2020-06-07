WATCH NOW: Another fight breaks out at Southlake Mall; two teens left covered in blood

HOBART — Another fight broke out Sunday at Southlake Mall, following a series of fights that took place when it first reopened after the state's stay-at-home order was relaxed in May.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a fight was reported at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart. He said the altercation had nothing to do with the ongoing protests and demonstrations over police violence, nor with with looting a few rallies have escalated into in Chicago, Calumet City and across the country. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of demonstrators at the mall last weekend before they marched out on to Interstate 65.
"This was just a regular fight," Martinez said.
A viral video that was viewed more than 67,000 times online Sunday showed a pack of several teenagers scrapping on the second floor of the mall, across from the PacSun store that was visible in the background.
In the video, one of the fighters walks away and the skirmish breaks up. One teen's face is covered with blood from an apparent gash on the forehead, and another's neck is drenched in blood that splattered across the collar, shoulder and front of his plain white T-shirt.
Hobart police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the case.
Martinez said he did not know if any arrests have been made.
Police investigated several fights, including one that resulted in arrests, that broke out after Southlake Mall reopened in May, after it had been closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. People hit, kicked and shoved each other in those brawls, which also went viral online.
