WATCH NOW: Armed felon caught by Cedar Lake police after attempting to lead pursuit on U.S. 41, police say

CEDAR LAKE — Police found a loaded handgun in the waistband of a felon who attempted to flee in Cedar Lake on Thursday evening, police said.

Around 5 p.m. officers were patrolling in the area of 133rd Avenue and U.S. 41 when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plates, said Cedar Lake Police Department Chief Bill Fisher.

The vehicle was parked at the BP gas station nearby and while leaving the parking lot, drove around another vehicle waiting to pull onto 133rd Avenue and disregarded a stop sign.

Police pulled the vehicle over and it stopped at 119th Avenue and U.S. 41. While officers spoke to one of the suspects, another suspect began running away, Fisher said.

Officers chased after the suspect, who doubled back and got back into the Jeep to try and drive away. The vehicle was disabled, preventing the suspect from fleeing.

The suspect was arrested and police found a loaded handgun in his waistband, Fisher said. He was found to be a felon and criminal charges are pending. The second suspect was arrested and will be charged with resisting law enforcement.

Both suspects are being held at the Lake County Jail and their names will be released once formal charges are filed.