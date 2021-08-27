WATCH NOW: 1 in custody after 2 students shot at Hammond Central High School, officials say

HAMMOND — One juvenile has been taken into custody after two students were shot at Hammond Central High School, prompting police to swarm the school Friday.

The suspect is a juvenile and cannot be identified at this time, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

"Thank you to everyone for the calls and tips," he said.

The suspect was captured on video camera, wearing distinctive clothing, extending his arm and firing a weapon, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. Members of the Hammond police gang unit recognized the suspect and police were able to make an arrest, he said.

It was unknown if there were additional suspects being sought by authorities at this time.

At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired near the high school in the 5900 block of Calumet Avenue, Kellogg said.

Two students were found outside the school with gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

McDermott said he witnessed the aftermath of the incident, which he said occurred outside the south end of the school along Highland Street.