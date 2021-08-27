WATCH NOW: 1 in custody after 2 students shot at Hammond Central High School, officials say

HAMMOND — One juvenile has been taken into custody after two students were shot at Hammond Central High School, prompting police to swarm the school Friday.
The suspect is a juvenile and cannot be identified at this time, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.
"Thank you to everyone for the calls and tips," he said.
The suspect was captured on video camera, wearing distinctive clothing, extending his arm and firing a weapon, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. Members of the Hammond police gang unit recognized the suspect and police were able to make an arrest, he said.
It was unknown if there were additional suspects being sought by authorities at this time.
At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired near the high school in the 5900 block of Calumet Avenue, Kellogg said.
Two students were found outside the school with gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
McDermott said he witnessed the aftermath of the incident, which he said occurred outside the south end of the school along Highland Street.
He said two students were shot and suffered superficial wounds when a suspected shooter or shooters fired shots at a group of students.
One student was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, McDermott said.
Video surveillance cameras at both the school and nearby Hammond City Hall captured footage of the suspects, McDermott said.
“We were able to get positive ID on the shooters within minutes,” McDermott told The Times. “We like our chances in catching them.”
The mayor touted technology upgrades at the school and Hammond City Hall for helping further the investigation.
The School City of Hammond sent a notice to parents about the incident.
A video taken by a person inside the building shows students suddenly running in a school hallway. Police have areas surrounding the school property blocked off as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.
"We will continue to update you all with additional information as we are able," Kellogg said.
Hammond Central was scheduled to play Valparaiso at Morton on Friday at 7 p.m. That game was postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday at Valparaiso.
Students walked into the new school for the first time Aug. 18 when in-person classes resumed. There are about 1,900 students, who had previously attended Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton high schools.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.