WATCH NOW: Authorities investigate crime scene, rollover in Lansing Walmart shopping plaza

LANSING — Crime tape has covered a swath of a Lansing shopping plaza and a Walmart entrance Saturday night, where a car in the parking lot was flipped on its side with what appeared to be bullet damage in the windshield. 

The Audi was reportedly stolen from a Region liquor store earlier Saturday, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Around 7:50 p.m. Lansing police were seen investigating a large crime scene at Lansing Square, in the 17000 block of Torrence Avenue.

Crime scene tape blocked off an area at the left side set of doors of Walmart. 

In the parking lot plaza, a black Audi was flipped onto its side next to another vehicle with front-end damage. What appeared to be multiple bullet holes had damaged the windshield. 

There was also crime scene tape set up in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas Station on Torrence Avenue across the street from Walmart. 

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to Star Liquors in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue in Hammond, Kellogg said.

The victim said he left his 2015 Audi running in the parking lot when two men jumped into his vehicle and fled.

Hammond police were informed the vehicle was located later Saturday and was involved in additional crimes that have taken place in Lansing. Kellogg could not comment on any other incidents that happened in Lansing.

Lansing police did not immediately responded to requests for information on the incident. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

