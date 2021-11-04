WATCH NOW: Boy gunned down while trick-or-treating mourned at vigil by family, community

HAMMOND — In the neighborhood where bullets sprayed a sidewalk filled with young trick-or-treaters on Halloween, a group gathered in numbers to mourn the loss of a 13-year-old boy killed in the crossfire.
A vigil for Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., of East Chicago, was held Thursday night in the 3600 block of 167th Street in Hammond’s Hessville neighborhood to honor his memory and demand justice for his death.
His mother, Jasmine Anderson, and several family members broke into tears and embraced each other throughout the vigil. Both children and adults placed flowers around Thomas' photos. The questions that were repeated among the group were, "Why?" and "Who could do something like this?"
“He wanted to be a kid; kids should be allowed to go trick-or-treating,” Anderson said. “He shouldn’t have to worry if someone is going to roll up on him and shoot them down while they’re trying to collect candy with friends and have fun. My son was 13. He just made 13 on Oct 1. He doesn’t know anything about shootings or what to do and all of this. No kid should know nothing about that. These children shouldn’t be here hurting. My family is broken. My daughter and I, we can't even go home because he's not there. ”
In the wake of crime tape, evidence markers and bullet casings that since have been cleared from the area, flowers, stuffed animals, candles and photographs were placed as a reminder of the life taken that night.
Pastor Manuel Corazzari, of East Chicago Church, led a prayer asking for protection for the children.
“It’s very sad, what happened,” Corazzari said. “It’s not just this little boy who was taken, but his whole future. Too many lives have been taken, and we have to fight against this violence. These children are our future, and we just lost this little boy. We have to come together and get rid of this crime. I am heartbroken for the families. We have to try better for the kids.”
Linda Castel, Thomas' great-grandmother, thanked the residents who, upon hearing the gunshots, rushed to aid the children and ushered them into their homes for safety.
"We want to thank the neighbors here," Castel said. "All the neighbors that came out to open their doors for these kids while they were running for their lives. And the two men that were here who chased the shooter down."
Daja Waddy, Thomas' godmother and Anderson's best friend, said she fears for the safety of her children, who are around the same age as Thomas.
"It's never going to be the same again," Waddy said. "We won't let our own kids go trick-or-treating."
Thomas was killed and another 13-year-old boy was wounded when several men opened fire on a group of trick-or-treaters about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of 167th Street, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder for the shooting. Police said there were multiple people in the vehicle that opened fire on the children, and an investigation into other possible suspects was ongoing.
Crews was arrested by a Hammond officer after a father of one of the trick-or-treaters began chasing him from the scene of the shooting, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
"I want to thank the community of Hessville, the men, the fathers that made it their job to stop that mad person," Anderson said. "They took him down, and they held him there until the police came. And I thank them from whatever is left of my heart."
Thomas was out trick-or-treating in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, where his grandmother lived for more than 15 years. Anderson said she will not rest until justice is served.
Thomas' father, Thomas DeLaCruz Sr., called it a senseless act of violence.
"My son was a good kid, he didn't deserve it," he said. "It's a senseless act of violence. He just wanted to trick-or-treat."
"You're a coward," Anderson said addressing those responsible for the shooting. "You contemplated that. You knew those were kids and you still shot. You let off over 40 rounds of ammunition at some teenagers. And to the rest of those out there who participated in that, I will find you. I am going to find you. I am not going to stop. I am going to do this every day of my life until I have justice for my son. I promise you I am never letting my son go. Everybody is going to know my son when I'm done."
The crowd gathered around replied by calling out, "Justice for Thomas" in unison.
Several funds were started to help the family pay for funeral expenses for Thomas, Anderson said. Donations can be sent via Zelle to delacruz3884@gmail.com or via Cash App to $JasmineAriel91.
Hammond police have urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.
"While we are thankful for the community support, which led to the arrest of the person of interest, we are heartbroken that such an event could even occur," Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "Our hearts go out to the families of these boys."
Anyone with information about other possible suspects is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900 or Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.