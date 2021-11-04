WATCH NOW: Boy gunned down while trick-or-treating mourned at vigil by family, community

Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder for the shooting. Police said there were multiple people in the vehicle that opened fire on the children, and an investigation into other possible suspects was ongoing.

Crews was arrested by a Hammond officer after a father of one of the trick-or-treaters began chasing him from the scene of the shooting, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

"I want to thank the community of Hessville, the men, the fathers that made it their job to stop that mad person," Anderson said. "They took him down, and they held him there until the police came. And I thank them from whatever is left of my heart."

Thomas was out trick-or-treating in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, where his grandmother lived for more than 15 years. Anderson said she will not rest until justice is served.

Thomas' father, Thomas DeLaCruz Sr., called it a senseless act of violence.

"My son was a good kid, he didn't deserve it," he said. "It's a senseless act of violence. He just wanted to trick-or-treat."