WATCH NOW: Brawl breaks out in Region Dollar General; 2 women face charges

In an interview with police, Hopkins said she was arguing with another customer over the checkout line when Ortiz stepped in and also began to argue with her. Hopkins said Ortiz stepped too close into Hopkins’ personal space and she felt threatened due to the woman being taller than her, court documents state. That’s when Hopkins said she grabbed Ortiz by the hair to try to “take her down,” court reports state. She said after she tried to walk away from the fight, Ortiz came from behind to push her.

After both women left the store, Hopkins said she walked outside and pulled down her pants and smacked her buttocks because “the devil had taken control over her actions,” court documents state.

While charges have been filed Wednesday, neither person was in police custody as of Wednesday, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez asked that anyone who witnesses a physical fight to call police, stay on scene and wait for officers to arrive to provide a witness statement or share any recordings taken that will aid in the investigation.