WATCH NOW: Capsized boat spotted in local stretch of Lake Michigan

A Lake County rescue team jumped into action after spotting a capsized catamaran-style boat in Lake Michigan near East Chicago, the sheriff's department said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit spotted the boat shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the department said.

The boat was found about two miles offshore and police say there was no sign of any passengers.

The county marine unit towed the vessel to the East Chicago Marina.

Waves of 2 to 4 feet had been forecast for the lake Monday, with wind gusts up to 20 mph, resulting in potentially dangerous conditions for boaters and swimmers, the department said. The risk was to continue into Tuesday.