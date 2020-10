WATCH NOW: Car crashes into Hammond home

HAMMOND — A vehicle crashed into a house early Saturday morning, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the home.

Police were called to the home in the 4800 block of Columbia Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to an eyewitness. A light-colored Ford Focus could be seen with its driver's side wedged into the side of the house.

It was unknown Saturday morning if anybody was injured in the crash.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

