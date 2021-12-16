WATCH NOW: Cartels flood market with deadly fentanyl-laced pills using social media, DEA warns

“On a Monday in May 2021, the parents of a 15-year-old high school freshman found their son in his bedroom in Idaho,” she said. “He wasn’t breathing and despite starting CPR right away and calling for help, their son died of a fentanyl overdose. His death was caused by one pill he purchased on Snapchat. A pill he thought was a prescription oxycodone. It looked like a prescription oxycodone pill but it was not. It was actually a fake pill containing a deadly dose of fentanyl. This kind of tragedy shows one pill can kill, and it is happening every single day in countless communities across the United States. The DEA’s investigations show these tragic deaths are not accidents.”