WATCH NOW: Case against man convicted of killing Hammond cop collapsing? Judge overturns murder conviction

Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014 and charges against him were subsequently dismissed.

Failure 'not intentional'

Both sides in the case against Hill agreed the evidence that was not disclosed was exculpatory or could be used to test the credibility of witnesses. As a result, the state was required to disclose it.

"Upon discovering that said evidence was not disclosed to Hill prior to trial, the prosecutor's office conducted a thorough investigation in an effort to determine why the evidence was not disclosed," the motion states. "The investigation revealed that the state's failure to turn over evidence was the result of oversight and not intentional."

Hill's attorneys, King and partner Russell Brown, do not have evidence to suggest otherwise, the filing states.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Hill is entitled to a new trial.

The case has been set for a status hearing June 9, when his office plans to request a new trial date, he said.

King said this is the second time Hill has had a conviction reversed because prosecutors withheld evidence.