WATCH NOW: Charges pending against man who fired AK-47 at Gary gas station, police say

GARY — A man carrying an AK-47 sprayed a gas station parking lot with bullets and tried to enter the building in an active shooting Tuesday night in Gary, police said.

Police said criminal charges are expected to be filed Thursday and the man remains in custody. Once formal charges are filed, his identity will be released.

As of Wednesday Gary officers continued the investigation, collecting surveillance footage and witness testimonies. Love's Travel Stop, where the shooting occurred, was open Wednesday and the company did not respond to Times' inquiries for comment.

No one was injured but customers and employees were left shaken.

At 8:30 p.m. officers were called to an active shooter at Love's Travel Stop at 3150 Grant St., said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

Police learned an elderly man pulled up in his vehicle in front of the business. He then laid on his horn, alerting customers and employees.

Witnesses said he got out of his vehicle and pulled out an AK-47 and began shooting up the parking lot area while customers were coming in and out of the gas station, Pawlak said.