WATCH NOW: Chase ends in crash on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland

HIGHLAND — A high-speed chase that started on a Region interstate ended in a crash on Indianapolis Boulevard Saturday night.
Around 8 p.m. several squad cars, firetrucks and an ambulance convened at the crash in the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street in Highland. A wrecked silver passenger vehicle with heavy front end damage and a red minivan with damage to the driver's side door were visible at the scene.
Multiple police departments in Lake County were participating in a saturation patrol Saturday evening.
Shortly before the crash, a silver Nissan fled from a St. John officer on eastbound Interstate 80/94, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The officer pursued the vehicle, which exited southbound on Kennedy Avenue, however due to heavy traffic the officer was unable to take the exit and lost sight of the vehicle.
About 15 minutes later Lake County sheriff's officers found the vehicle driving with no headlights on Kennedy Avenue. The vehicle fled a second time after police activated their emergency lights to make a traffic stop.
The chase continued south on Kennedy Avenue and squad cars attempted to maneuver to stop the vehicle, but attempts were not successful. The pursuit went from Kennedy Avenue to 45th Avenue, where the suspect struck a vehicle in the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard.
The driver was arrested and no one was injured in the crash. The suspect will face charges including fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident. The driver's identity will be released pending the filing of formal charges.
North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down near the crash as the vehicle was towed from the scene Saturday night.