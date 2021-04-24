WATCH NOW: Chase ends in crash on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland

HIGHLAND — A high-speed chase that started on a Region interstate ended in a crash on Indianapolis Boulevard Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m. several squad cars, firetrucks and an ambulance convened at the crash in the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street in Highland. A wrecked silver passenger vehicle with heavy front end damage and a red minivan with damage to the driver's side door were visible at the scene.

Multiple police departments in Lake County were participating in a saturation patrol Saturday evening.

Shortly before the crash, a silver Nissan fled from a St. John officer on eastbound Interstate 80/94, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The officer pursued the vehicle, which exited southbound on Kennedy Avenue, however due to heavy traffic the officer was unable to take the exit and lost sight of the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later Lake County sheriff's officers found the vehicle driving with no headlights on Kennedy Avenue. The vehicle fled a second time after police activated their emergency lights to make a traffic stop.