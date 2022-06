WATCH NOW: Chase results in narcotics bag exploding in officer's face; Crown Point crash, police say

County squad involved in Crown Point crash Around 6 p.m. first responders had North Main Street shut down between West 97th Place and Birch Street for the crash.

CROWN POINT — A drug dealing investigation in a Meijer parking lot sparked a chase that caused a bag of narcotics to explode in an officer's face and led to a Crown Point crash that injured two, police said.

The suspect who triggered the chain of events has been arrested and is facing pending charges, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

At 5:26 p.m. Thursday a Lake County officer initiated an investigative traffic stop in regards to a drug dealing investigation at the Meijer parking lot at 611 U.S. 30 in Merrillville, Martinez said.

The driver and a child were told to exit the vehicle; however the driver got back into the vehicle and fled, leaving the child behind.

The chase continued through the parking lot to Merrillville Road, where a pit maneuver caused the vehicle to spin out and come to a stop. The driver fled the vehicle and ran into nearby woods, with officers in chase.

Police reported the suspect was reaching into his crotch area and tossing suspected narcotics, in which a bag of drugs was thrown and exploded in an officer's face. The officer exposed to narcotics was taken to a hospital and he was later released in good condition.

During this time, an officer on Main Street in Crown Point was responding to assist in the chase with lights and sirens activated, Martinez said.

As the officer drove north in the 1400 block of North Main Street, a civilian vehicle pulled out from a car wash in front of the squad and the vehicles collided, Martinez said.

Both vehicles spun out and the police car came to rest in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 1483 North Main St. The civilian vehicle was in the center of Main Street nearby, with debris scattered along the road.

The police car had front-end damage and appeared to have crashed into a utility pole. The driver’s side of the civilian vehicle showed significant damage and airbag deployment.

The officer and civilian were taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Crown Point. The officer, who had leg and back injuries, was later taken to the University of Chicago to undergo surgery. The condition of the civilian is not known.

First responders had North Main Street shut down between West 97th Place and Birch Street for the crash.

Lake County sheriff’s police, Crown Point police, Crown Point firefighters and Indiana State Police were on scene. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said state troopers are taking the crash report.

"There is no worse news than two officers being injured in the line of duty," Martinez said. "Both officers are well-respected members of the department. Them and their families are in our thoughts and prayers as we hope for a speedy recovery."

The incident is under continued investigation.

