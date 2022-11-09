PORTAGE — The 24-year-old woman who died in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage has been identified as Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, officials said.

"Lauren was a shining star on the CMS faculty and was loved by her students and fellow staff members," said Principal Mike Hamacher. "This is a great loss to our students, faculty and staff members."

Duneland School Corporation Superintendent Chip Pettit said, "We are devastated. Our prayers go out to her husband and family. It is with great sorrow that we provide support and comfort to our students and staff."

Thompson was reportedly in her second year of teaching eighth grade.

Portage police said they were called to the crash site around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and learned a 42-year-old Portage man driving a 2016 Cadillac SUV at a high rate of speed southbound on Willowcreek Road slammed into the rear of a GMC SUV stopped two vehicles back from the red light at Lute Road.

"The Cadillac struck the GMC with such force that the GMC was shoved into the rear of a third vehicle and all three vehicles continued completely through the intersection and came to rest on the south side of Lute Road," Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Thompson was driving the GMC, police said.

"In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles," Maynard said. "One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac."

Thompson was found dead at the scene, police said.

"The driver of the Cadillac was successfully extricated and taken via medical helicopter for treatment of serious head and internal injuries at a regional trauma center," Maynard said.

A third person sustained minor head injuries and others involved in the crash complained of pain but did not request medical treatment, he said.

"The cause or reason for the vehicle's excessive speed remains under investigation," Maynard said.

"This crash resulted in all lanes of travel being shut down for approximately five hours while the Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team conducted their on-scene investigation," he said.