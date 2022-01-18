WATCH NOW: Chief justice touts 'perseverance' of Indiana courts amid COVID-19 pandemic

The judicial branch of Indiana government is persevering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and other societal challenges, because that's what the Constitution demands of the state's court system.

That's the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush and retiring Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David jointly delivered last week to Gov. Eric Holcomb and members of the Indiana House and Senate in Rush's eighth annual "State of the Judiciary" address.

"In many ways, courts have become the government emergency room for society’s worst afflictions. Substance abuse, mental illness, domestic violence, homelessness — the challenges brought to courtrooms each day are the same challenges facing your constituents," Rush said. "And, like you, we are determined to find solutions."

As an example, David pointed to the 118 problem-solving courts scattered in counties across the state that are providing a helping hand to veterans, drug addicts, the mentally ill, troubled families and others, rather than focusing on punishing crimes that sometimes result from those conditions.

"It has been my honor to witness hundreds of people graduate from these extraordinary programs ... You must experience it to really appreciate it," David said.