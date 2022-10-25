 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Child pulled from Portage home strewn with feces, loaded gun and intoxicated mom, cops say

PORTAGE — Police say after encountering a "staggering stench" inside a local mobile home, they found the residence and a child nearly covered in feces and a 39-year-old mother asleep, heavily intoxicated and unapologetic about the living conditions.

Former Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the living conditions inside the residence were some of the worst he has seen in his 26-year career as a police officer.

"As I passed the kids room, I looked inside and found there to be an overwhelming amount of feces," Portage police officer Christopher Leer wrote. "It also appeared that (the child) had been left to play with the feces as it was smeared on the walls and on her things."

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

He said dried feces had to be cleaned from the child's arms, legs and from between her toes.

Jamie Pressley was taken into custody and faces two felony counts of neglect of a dependent and two misdemeanor counts of neglect of an animal for the two undernourished and dirty dogs found inside the residence.

People are also reading…

"It should also be noted that at no time while I was in the presence of Ms. Pressley did she express any concern/care for her child, dogs or reason for the state of their home," Williams said.

Police said they were called out shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to a mobile home in the 300 block of Beige Avenue to check on Pressley, who had not been to work since Thursday.

Leer said he was met with a "staggering stench that overpowered my senses" when entering the mobile home and found an abundance of trash and clutter throughout the interior, and heaps of animal and suspected human feces.

"I had a hard time finding a path clear of trash or feces to the back of the trailer to Jamie's room," he wrote.

He said he also found empty or partially consumed liquor bottles on the floor and within reach of the child, and found Pressley asleep in a room with a standing pool of urine in the center.

Pressley appeared irritated police were at the residence and only seemed to care about who "called the cops," Leer said.

Police said a portable breath test found Pressley nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Police said they also found two guns in the residence, including one on top of the refrigerator that was loaded with a round in the chamber.

A case worker with the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted about the child and two dogs found in the home were turned over to animal control, police said.

