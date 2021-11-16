 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Child victims, woman identified in triple fatal Region train crash
breaking featured urgent

WATCH NOW: Child victims, woman identified in triple fatal Region train crash

GARY — Two girls and a woman died after their vehicle was struck Tuesday morning by an eastbound train at the Howard Street crossing near Miller Avenue in the city's Miller area, police said.

Deyki Mitchell, 13, and Deniya Brown, 11, both of Gary, were declared dead Tuesday morning, according to reports from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. 

Shermika Herbert, 37, of Gary, was the third victim in the crash. All of the individuals died from blunt force trauma, the reports said. 

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the victims were family.

“We all are saddened when we lose any of our friends and neighbors, but it’s especially painful when we lose multiple members of a family, including young ones," Prince said. "We lost several members of a family in a train-car collision this morning."

Prince said limited details were able to be released as multiple agencies and the CSX railroad continue the investigation.

"Whatever the outcomes of these investigations, I implore every resident and visitor to be extra cautious when using every railroad crossing and please respect crossing gates and safety devices throughout our city,” Prince said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m., Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The vehicle was headed southbound on Howard Street from Miller Avenue when it was struck by the CSX train. The collision caused all three victims to be ejected from the vehicle, Hamady said.

The crumpled silver vehicle that came to rest off the track was identified by police as a four-door Chevrolet.

The train is at a stop blocking the major crossings at Lake Street and Old Hobart Road. 

The agencies involved include the Gary Police Department, the Lake County Coroner's Office and the CSX Railroad. 

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available. 

