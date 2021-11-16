WATCH NOW: Child victims, woman identified in triple fatal Region train crash

GARY — Two girls and a woman died after their vehicle was struck Tuesday morning by an eastbound train at the Howard Street crossing near Miller Avenue in the city's Miller area, police said.

Deyki Mitchell, 13, and Deniya Brown, 11, both of Gary, were declared dead Tuesday morning, according to reports from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Shermika Herbert, 37, of Gary, was the third victim in the crash. All of the individuals died from blunt force trauma, the reports said.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the victims were family.

“We all are saddened when we lose any of our friends and neighbors, but it’s especially painful when we lose multiple members of a family, including young ones," Prince said. "We lost several members of a family in a train-car collision this morning."

Prince said limited details were able to be released as multiple agencies and the CSX railroad continue the investigation.

"Whatever the outcomes of these investigations, I implore every resident and visitor to be extra cautious when using every railroad crossing and please respect crossing gates and safety devices throughout our city,” Prince said.