WATCH NOW: Civilians jump into action in emergency rescue scenarios

VALPARAISO — Local residents sprung into action Saturday to locate trapped "victims" scattered across a simulated disaster zone in the wake of an earthquake.
The simulation was part of nine civilians' final day of Community Emergency Response Team training Saturday at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation Emergency Services Training Center in Valparaiso.
Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training is a hands-on free course that educates residents on search and rescue, HAZMAT, fire emergencies, electrical hazards, medical training, disaster response and more.
Individuals enrolled in the course had to face a myriad of emergency scenarios where they had to act quickly and safely to aid "victims" and extinguish fires.
In their final day of training, the class split into two groups to do a search and rescue mission in a building that had been ravaged by an earthquake.
After one group assessed hazards, structural soundness and people in need of rescue, as well as dead bodies, another group went inside to recover the trapped "victims." The rescue team used medical equipment to transport the person-sized dummies out of the building to safety.
Robert D. Walker, director of Lake County Homeland Security/EMA, said he and his team are working to raise awareness about the importance and need for trained civilians who can aid in emergency situations.
"We just need to get more people involved and spread the word," Walker said. "This is our first time training for this at the MAAC center and it's our first big push. We are trying to revive the CERT program in Lake County Homeland Security."
Walker said trained civilians in the CERT program can be called as a member of a Lake County CERT team to aid in emergency response situations. An online class portion of the training is the result of a partnership with the University of Utah and the hands-on training is done in cooperation with the MAAC Foundation, he said.
Paul Petrie, deputy director of Lake County Emergency Management Agency, said the training could help save lives.
"When a disaster strikes, the biggest gap in need is personnel," Petrie said. "We can't have a staff of a hundred, so volunteers are critical in an emergency response."
Rosemarie Walker, of Gary, said as an employee for the Gary Department of Health, she wanted to get involved in the training to be able to come to the aid of her community.
"My favorite part was the HAZMAT training," Walker said. "I learned that more than 43,000 pounds of hazardous materials travel on Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 for an hour every single day. That's scary. Now that I have started paying attention while driving, I realized that I'm surrounded by hazardous materials that could be dangerous."
In the search and rescue drill, Walker coordinated communication between the teams. She said she is glad to be able to spread safety information among loved ones.
"I have family and friends here, it's important to know these things and tell others about it," Walker said.
Rex Hood, of Portage, said he enrolled in the training because he is a captain with the Indiana Guard Reserve. He also served as a firefighter in Ogden Dunes for six years.
"The fire courses were a great refresher," Hood said. "I also liked the search and rescue drills. I have been in active fires and I'm also a Wildland firefighter. So these all are real world skills."
Those interested in CERT training can contact the Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Security Assistant Darrell Hervey for more information.
"We are trying to be a linchpin for the community of first responders in our area," Walker said. "The MAAC Foundation lets us use their facility and its really an excellent adventure taking these courses. We want to get more civilians involved and gain these important skills."