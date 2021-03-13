WATCH NOW: Civilians jump into action in emergency rescue scenarios

"We just need to get more people involved and spread the word," Walker said. "This is our first time training for this at the MAAC center and it's our first big push. We are trying to revive the CERT program in Lake County Homeland Security."

Walker said trained civilians in the CERT program can be called as a member of a Lake County CERT team to aid in emergency response situations. An online class portion of the training is the result of a partnership with the University of Utah and the hands-on training is done in cooperation with the MAAC Foundation, he said.

Paul Petrie, deputy director of Lake County Emergency Management Agency, said the training could help save lives.

"When a disaster strikes, the biggest gap in need is personnel," Petrie said. "We can't have a staff of a hundred, so volunteers are critical in an emergency response."

Rosemarie Walker, of Gary, said as an employee for the Gary Department of Health, she wanted to get involved in the training to be able to come to the aid of her community.